Marvin Harrison Jr. a "Winner" During Preseason Debut
Marvin Harrison Jr. a "winner" after the team's preseason victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. Harrison's drops and mistakes have been amplified in training camp this summer, and although he wasn't on the field for long on Thursday, he made two impact plays and found the end zone. His first impact play was drawing a pass-interference penalty, which noticeably came from the slot. Harrison's second big play was his touchdown reception in double coverage. Druin writes that the former first-rounder "silenced some of the noise" of his struggles in camp, and he reminded everyone that he's still a very talented receiver for the Cardinals. The 24-year-old appeared in only 12 games in 2025 in his second year in the league and caught 41 passes for 608 yards and four touchdowns. Harrison has failed to live up to the sky-high expectations he had coming into the league as the fourth overall pick from Ohio State, but he's fully healthy going into the 2026 season and should still see plenty of targets from veteran QB Jacoby Brissett. Harrison is worth targeting as a WR3/flex value pick in fantasy drafts this fall.
Source: Sports Illustrated - Donnie Druin
Source: Sports Illustrated - Donnie Druin