Kyle Williams Opens Second Preseason with a Touchdown
Kyle Williams caught two of three targets for 37 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. Williams is gearing up for a potential breakout campaign in his second NFL season, and scoring the first touchdown of the preseason is a step in the right direction. As a rookie last year, Williams caught 10 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns. Head coach Mike Vrabel has expressed a desire to get Williams more involved in 2026, and he could come out of this preseason as high as No. 3 on the depth chart. He won't surpass AJ Brown or Romeo Doubs, but Williams could make his presence felt more than players such as DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, and Mack Hollins. Williams is an intriguing low-cost target in dynasty leagues, but it's a bit too soon to snag him in most redraft formats.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com