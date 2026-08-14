Sincere McCormick Leads 49ers Rushers Against Titans
Sincere McCormick led the team in carries and rushing yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Tennessee Titans. McCormick finished the game with 10 carries for 38 yards in a difficult day on the ground for San Francisco. He also fielded one kickoff for a 27-yard return and had one target but could not bring in the catch on what was a broken screen play. Past Christian McCaffrey (soreness), the 49ers' running back depth chart is a big question mark. McCormick does not have any fantasy value at present, but as long as he is competing for San Francisco's RB2 role, managers should keep tabs on him through the preseason. Given McCaffrey's injury history, whoever wins the depth chart battle will have value as a handcuff once the regular season opens. McCormick's next chance to work his way up the roster will come on August 20 against the Chargers.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com