Germie Bernard Stands Out in Preseason Victory
Germie Bernard hauled in four of five targets for 51 receiving yards in a 28-9 preseason win over the Green Bay Packers. Bernard, a second-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, saw time with the first-team offense and immediately looked the part. He caught quarterback Mason Rudolph's first pass attempt and later impressed with a 25-yard catch-and-run that saw him shed multiple defenders. Bernard nearly scored a touchdown early in the second quarter but couldn't get his second foot in bounds despite a valiant effort. The Alabama product is unlikely to be drafted in many fantasy formats this fall, but he is a name to monitor as the season progresses given the uncertainty surrounding the Steelers' wide receiver room behind DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. He'll get his next preseason action against the New York Jets next Friday.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN