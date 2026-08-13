Kyle Monangai More Than Just a Handcuff Running Back
Kyle Monangai enters his second full season as the RB2 in an elite Bears offense, and during his rookie season he rushed for 783 yards and five touchdowns on 169 carries (4.63 YPC), and saw 30 targets for 164 yards. The Bears ranked fifth in the NFL last season in team run plays per game, and Monangai benefited greatly from that. He was 17th in the NFL in yards per touch. While he was successful on a per-touch basis, his explosiveness and efficiency left room for improvement. He was 31st in explosive rating and 34th in juke rate, to go along with 44th in yards created per touch, which accounts for all yards above and beyond what was blocked per carry and reception after the first evaded tackle. Backfield mate D'Andre Swift remains the clear No. 1 running back in this offense, but Monangai still carries fantasy appeal with Swift in the picture. RotoBaller ranks him as the RB35 off the board, and fantasy managers looking to stash a running back with some upside should look to target Monangai in redraft formats. Given his age, he is also a good dynasty option as well.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller