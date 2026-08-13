Andrei Iosivas Not on the Fantasy Radar in Any Draft Formats
Andrei Iosivas enters his fourth NFL season as the projected No. 3 receiver in this lethal Bengals passing attack. Over his first three seasons with the Bengals, he has earned 144 targets, hauled in 84 of them for 1,030 yards, and 12 touchdowns. Over a three-year span, that is nothing to write home about, and he is clearly an afterthought when you are behind guys like Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase. 2025 was his lowest touchdown production since entering the league, with only two, after he had six in 2024 and four in 2023. The only real path for Iosivas to be fantasy relevant is if one of those receivers were to get hurt, and even then, he would be viewed as a low-end WR3 at best. RotoBaller currently ranks him as the WR90, and that's after he finished the 2025 season as the WR58.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller