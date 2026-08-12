Russell Westbrook Retires After 18 NBA Seasons
Russell Westbrook has retired after 18 NBA seasons, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 2017 MVP walked away on his own terms despite offseason offers from the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards, closing one of the most productive careers in NBA history. Westbrook retires as the league's all-time triple-double leader, a nine-time All-Star, nine-time All-NBA selection, NBA 75th Anniversary Team member, and 2012 Olympic gold medalist. He averaged 20.9 points, 8.0 assists, and 6.9 rebounds across 1,301 regular-season games. Westbrook spent his final season in Sacramento, posting 15.2 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.4 rebounds in 64 games. He was already off the fantasy radar in a reduced-role scenario, and retirement officially closes the book.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania