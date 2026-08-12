Tristan da Silva Earns Germany Qualifier Spot
Tristan da Silva made Germany's 15-player roster for the FIBA World Cup 2027 European Qualifiers, joining Dennis Schroder and Isaiah Hartenstein as the squad's three NBA representatives. Franz Wagner and Moritz Wagner are unavailable for this window, opening another national-team opportunity for the 25-year-old Munich native. Da Silva averaged 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 0.9 steals in 24.7 minutes across 77 games last season while shooting 37.4 percent from three. The summer call-up does not shift his fantasy outlook. He remains a low-usage Orlando wing whose value depends on injuries clearing minutes in a crowded forward mix.
Source: Eurohoops
Source: Eurohoops