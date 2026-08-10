Shohei Ohtani to Play Catch Again on Monday
Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) is expected to play catch again on Monday, manager Dave Roberts told Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. The timeline for when Ohtani could throw a bullpen session is to be determined, though, and Roberts said they are taking things "day by day." The four-time MVP has not made a start on the mound since July 3 against the San Diego Padres due to a nagging left-knee issue and a minor right-biceps injury, but he was able to play catch from 90 feet on Saturday after being shut down from throwing for around two weeks. The 32-year-old Japanese native continues to serve as the Dodgers' regular designated hitter, though, and his injuries are not believed to be very serious. The Dodgers are being extremely cautious with Ohtani as a pitcher, with their primary goal for him to be 100% ready to go by the postseason in October. Our best guess is that Ohtani won't start another game on the mound for L.A. until sometime in September in the final month of the regular season. We'll have a more concrete idea on his timetable for a return to the Dodgers' rotation once he resumes throwing off a mound and facing live hitters.
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya