Kade Anderson Extends Shutout Streak as Incredible Debut Season Progresses
Kade Anderson tossed another shutout in his most recent outing at Double-A and remains the most dominant pitcher in the minor leagues. On August 7, Anderson tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing just three hits, with no walks, no runs, and nine punchouts. This extended his current shutout streak to 15 innings (three starts). During this stretch, the former LSU star has posted a 0.47 WHIP with a near-perfect 20:2 K:BB. On the season, the southpaw has held a 1.13 ERA with a 0.65 WHIP across his first 87 2/3 professional innings. While Luis Castillo's move to Chicago did make Anderson's path to the majors clearer, the team has indicated he will remain a starter once promoted, so he may need to wait for another injury, as Seattle currently has a full staff. However, his upside on a per-game basis remains elite, and managers should continue to view him as a priority stash option across all league types.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com