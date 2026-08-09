Carson Benge Back in Sunday's Lineup
Carson Benge (wrist) is starting in right field and will hit cleanup for the Mets in Sunday's series finale against the hosting Pittsburgh Pirates and right-hander Jared Jones, according to MLB.com. Benge jammed his left wrist while making a catch against the outfield wall on Friday at PNC Park and was held out of the lineup on Saturday, but he's back on Sunday and should be returned to starting lineups where he's rostered. The 23-year-old former 19th overall pick from Oklahoma State University has been one of the pleasant surprises for the Mets in another disappointing season, slashing .270/.330/.412 with a .742 OPS, 13 home runs, 46 RBI, 18 stolen bases, and 61 runs scored in his first 422 at-bats in the major leagues. Benge has been seeing the ball well lately, too, going 15-for-39 (.385) with a 1.041 OPS, two home runs, two doubles, a triple, six RBI, seven runs scored, and two steals in his last 10 games, dating back to July 29. He probably deserves to be rostered in more than half of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com