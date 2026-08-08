Griffin Jax Scratched from Saturday's Start With Elbow Discomfort
Griffin Jax (elbow) was scratched ahead of his scheduled start against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. Jax was pulled ahead of this outing due to right elbow discomfort, so the Rays will be forced to go with a bullpen game. Casey Legumina will be used as an opener with Jax unavailable. The hope is that this is a minor injury that won't force Jax onto the Injured List. This season, Jax owns a 3.63 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and a 100/30 K/BB ratio across 91.2 innings of work this season. Jax has been a stud lately and is picking up steam in fantasy leagues. Fantasy managers should check back for another update on his status.
Source: Ryan Bass
Source: Ryan Bass