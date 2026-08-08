Carlos Rodon Tagged for Three Runs During Rehab Start
Carlos Rodon (elbow) made his first rehab start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday. It didn't go great for Rodon, who gave up three runs on three hits across 2.2 innings of work. There was some positive as well with Rodon striking out four batters on Saturday. This was the first time that Rodon has thrown on a mound since landing on the Injured List on June 3 due to left elbow inflammation. The expectation is that Rodon will need at least one more start before being cleared to return to the Yankees' starting rotation. If he's available, fantasy managers should stash him with Rodon likely returning to the big league mound before the end of August.
Source: milb.com
Source: milb.com