Michael Arroyo Producing at Triple-A But Has Tough Path to MLB Playing Time
Michael Arroyo has been good since his promotion to Triple-A Tacoma, batting .324 in 24 games with the Rainiers to go with four homers, 22 RBI, and 22 runs scored. Arroyo is the No. 5 prospect in the Mariners system and boasts a 55-grade hit tool with 55-grade power and a 50-grade run tool. The 21-year-old second base/outfielder is making a real push for a chance at an MLB debut. Cole Young is currently atop the depth chart at second base for Seattle, and the outfield is full of some veteran players. Barring an injury, it might be a hard path to clear playing time for Arroyo. He's looking like he might be a wait-and-see at this point, especially after Seattle traded for Taylor Ward in the outfield. Arroyo, at just 21 years old, is showing great signs at Triple-A, so the Mariners may want to give him a shot at the big leagues, but it's difficult to stash him late this season.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball