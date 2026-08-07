Carson Benge Removed with Wrist Injury
Carson Benge (wrist) was removed early during Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Benge appeared to have suffered a wrist injury while making a sliding catch in the third inning. The Mets pulled him after that, and he exited the game with left wrist soreness. Before leaving the game, Benge was 2-for-2 at the plate with two singles, two RBI, and one stolen base. The assumption is that he'll head for imaging to determine the severity of the injury. Fantasy managers shouldn't be shocked to see Benge absent from Saturday's lineup. For now, he should be considered day-to-day until more information is revealed.
Source: Abbey Mastracco
Source: Abbey Mastracco