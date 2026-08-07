Angel Genao Is a High-Upside Waiver-Wire Target
Angel Genao has made an immediate impression, going 5-for-9 through his first two major-league games. The 22-year-old became the first player in franchise history to collect four hits in his MLB debut Wednesday, then added another hit Thursday. He earned the promotion after batting .300 with 13 home runs, 53 RBI, and 11 stolen bases across 96 games between Double-A and Triple-A. There is more here than a two-game hot streak. MLB Pipeline ranks Genao 40th overall and gives him a 60-grade hit tool and 55-grade speed, while his ability to play shortstop, second base, and third gives Cleveland options for keeping him involved. Gabriel Arias was also designated for assignment when Genao arrived. Genao is rostered in only 16% of Yahoo leagues, making him one of the more intriguing high-upside bats still sitting on waiver wires.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller