Walker Jenkins Heating Up at Triple-A Ahead of Potential Promotion
Walker Jenkins is coming off a two-homer game for Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday and has been red-hot so far in August. In four August games, Jenkins has a .421 batting average with those two homers and two RBI with four runs scored. Jenkins missed a lot of action this season in May with an injury but has been solid in his performance for St. Paul. In 209 at-bats with St. Paul, Jenkins has six homers and 17 RBI with 39 runs scored and 10 stolen bases. Jenkins, now 21 years old, is knocking on the door for a promotion to Minnesota. Shortstop Kaelen Culpepper, the No. 2 prospect for the Twins behind Jenkins, was recently promoted, and Jenkins might not be far behind. There aren't many better stash candidates than Jenkins right now before the end of the season, and he could make a big impact in five categories for fantasy managers given a call-up.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball