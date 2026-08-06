Brandon Pfaadt Continues Hot Stretch on the Mound
Brandon Pfaadt has been unbelievable on the mound lately. Since being recalled on June 30, Pfaadt owns a 1.55 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in 40 2/3 innings across seven starts. He has quietly been excellent on the mound and deserves to be rostered in more fantasy leagues going forward. Overall this season, Pfaadt owns a 3.66 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and a 52:22 K:BB across 20 games (10 starts) with the Diamondbacks. He's currently slated to take the ball against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. Fantasy managers seeking pitching help should consider adding Pfaadt ahead of that start.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference