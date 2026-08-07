Path To MLB Innings Exists for Kade Anderson Following Trade Deadline
Kade Anderson has been lights-out all season long at Double-A Arkansas, and following the big-league club's trade of Luis Castillo at the deadline, there could be room for the talented left-hander in Seattle. Anderson has a 9-1 record this season with Arkansas and a 1.20 ERA and 0.66 WHIP. He also has 119 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings for an extremely enticing strikeout rate. Anderson, now 22 years old, is the No. 1 prospect in the Mariners' system and boasts a 60-grade fastball and changeup with a 55-grade curveball and slider. Anderson looks like a great late-season stash in all fantasy leagues, and his upside is extremely high with his minimal ERA and WHIP coupled with his elite strikeout rate. The only question is whether the Mariners take a chance and call up Anderson to the big leagues.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball