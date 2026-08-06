Nick Lodolo to Return on Tuesday
Nick Lodolo (finger) is scheduled to make his return to the mound versus the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, according to manager Terry Francona. Lodolo has been on the 15-day Injured List since mid-July due to a recurring blister issue. He allowed three runs on five hits while striking out four batters across 4.1 innings of work during his lone rehab start. It appears the Reds have seen enough to reinstate Lodolo after one rehab outing. He has registered a 4.60 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, and a 50/27 K/BB ratio across 12 starts this season. He could be someone worth scooping up off the waiver wire if fantasy managers need another arm.
Source: Mike Petraglia
Source: Mike Petraglia