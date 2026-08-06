Joey Bart Suffers Fractured Hand on Thursday
Joey Bart (hand) was forced to make an early exit from Thursday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Bart was removed from the contest after getting hit by a pitch on the hand during the seventh inning of this contest. He was immediately removed from the game and replaced by Drew Romo. Before leaving, Bart was 0-for-2 at the plate and was hit by a pitch twice. It was announced afterwards that Bart suffered a fractured fifth metacarpal in his left hand. He'll likely undergo further testing, but a stint on the Injured List is almost guaranteed. Romo should see increased playing time behind the plate, and Edgar Quero will likely be recalled from Triple-A if Bart misses time.
Source: Chicago White Sox
Source: Chicago White Sox