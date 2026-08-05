Suns Lock Up Dillon Brooks Through 2029-30
Dillon Brooks agreed to a three-year, $73 million contract extension through 2029-30, Mike George of Klutch Sports told ESPN's Shams Charania. The deal rewards a career season for Brooks, who averaged 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.0 steals in 30.4 minutes while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from three. His edge fits what head coach Jordan Ott wants, but the fantasy concern is shot volume. With Devin Booker, Jalen Green, and Miles Bridges all in Phoenix, Brooks may not keep the 17.1 field-goal attempts per game that fueled last season's scoring jump. He remains useful, but last year looks more like the ceiling than the baseline.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania