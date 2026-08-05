Keaton Wallace Eyes Europe Move
Keaton Wallace is considering a move to Europe, with Maccabi Tel Aviv showing strong interest, per Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews. Wallace became an unrestricted free agent after the Atlanta Hawks did not issue him a qualifying offer, leaving the undrafted guard without a clear NBA path. The 27-year-old's best Atlanta stretch came in 2024-25, when he averaged 5.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists across 31 games. He also flashed playmaking upside with a 15-point, 15-assist, 11-rebound triple-double against Orlando. Maccabi could need backcourt help with Lonnie Walker IV listed among potential departures, but a EuroLeague move would take Wallace off NBA fantasy boards.
Source: Donatas Urbonas
Source: Donatas Urbonas