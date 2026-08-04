Trail Blazers Not Exploring Signing DeMar DeRozan
DeMar DeRozan this offseason. According to Marc Stein, the Blazers are not exploring bringing in the veteran forward at this moment. The 36-year-old doesn't seem like he would be a great fit in Portland given their surplus of perimeter players. Even with Portland out of the sweepstakes, DeRozan is still reportedly drawing interest from the Heat, Nuggets, Wizards, and Cavaliers. Last season, DeRozan averaged 18.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists across 31.2 minutes per game in 77 contests with the Sacramento Kings. He's not the focal point of an offense anymore, but DeRozan could still help a contending team next season.
Source: Marc Stein
Source: Marc Stein