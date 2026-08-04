Jets Confident That Kenyon Sadiq Will be Ready for Week 1
Kenyon Sadiq (hernia) had a setback after having surgery in the offseason for a hernia, head coach Aaron Glenn told Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Glenn said that Sadiq will "be out for a little bit." However, Glenn also said he's not worried about Sadiq and that he's "very confident" he'll be ready for the Week 1 regular-season opener in September. The 21-year-old former 16th overall pick from the University of Oregon will continue to sit out of practice at training camp. Ultimately, Sadiq should be good for the start of the regular season, but he is missing valuable reps in camp that could put him behind the eight ball in terms of his involvement in New York's offense early in his rookie season, especially since the Jets already have a very capable pass-catching TE in Mason Taylor. Sadiq's elite athleticism and pass-catching prowess down the field make him a popular dynasty/keeper pick going into his rookie campaign, but fantasy managers in redraft formats might want to temper expectations as more of a low-end TE2 with upside in 2026.
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt