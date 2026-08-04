Chargers Have a Role Planned for Keaton Mitchell
Keaton Mitchell to a two-year deal, the Los Angeles Chargers provided offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel with a unique weapon that could find a significant role in 2026. McDaniel recently told ESPN's Dan Graziano, "He's as dynamic as they come with the ball in his hands in space," going on to say, "He's a matchup issue for every defense. I think he has a lot of pass-game value that he hasn't been able to really represent in his career, but it's showing so far in camp. He's a playmaker that I'm very excited about." Mitchell is likely to work as the Chargers' primary change-of-pace back behind presumed starter Omarion Hampton, with last year's leading rusher Kimani Vidal serving as more of a direct handcuff, more capable of handling a full workload if called upon. While any fantasy viability for Vidal is injury-dependent, Mitchell should see his own standalone value and is a high-upside swing as RotoBaller's RB42.
Source: Dan Graziano
Source: Dan Graziano