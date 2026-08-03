Magic Kept Nikola Vucevic From Zvezda Move
Nikola Vucevic had a gentleman's agreement to join Crvena Zvezda if he did not receive an NBA offer, club president Zeljko Drcelic told Meridian Sport, per Eurohoops. That path never opened, as Vucevic signed a one-year, $3.9 million deal to return to Orlando on July 1. The 35-year-old two-time All-Star split last season between Chicago and Boston, averaging 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists across 64 games. For fantasy, the EuroLeague angle changes nothing unless it resurfaces after this NBA stint. Vucevic is back as veteran frontcourt depth for the Magic, which leaves him more useful as a low-ceiling big than a priority target.
Source: Eurohoops
Source: Eurohoops