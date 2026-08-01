Darius Acuff Jr. Could Start for Kings
Darius Acuff Jr. is expected to open the season as the starting point guard. That would put the No. 7 pick in a first unit with Zach LaVine, De'Andre Hunter, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis while pushing Malik Monk toward a bench scoring role. Acuff, 19, showed shot-creation juice in Summer League, averaging 20.8 points and 4.6 assists, but he shot just 27.8 percent from three and committed 3.8 turnovers per game. A starting job would boost his redraft case for points, assists, and steals, though shaky efficiency and turnovers could drag down his nine-category value. He remains more appealing as a dynasty piece than a safe redraft target.
Source: Chris Watkins
Source: Chris Watkins