Mariners Listening to Offers on Randy Arozarena
Randy Arozarena, according to Adam Jude and Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. Arozarena is set to be a free agent at the end of the season, and trade talks are expected to "intensify" leading up to the MLB trade deadline on August 3. Seattle is also listening to offers for pitchers George Kirby, Emerson Hancock, and Luis Castillo. The Mariners are sellers and are expected to move Arozarena by the deadline. He has been hitting well over his last 12 games, slashing .277/.358/.426 with three home runs, five RBI, eight runs, and a stolen base. Overall, the 31-year-old is slashing .280/.375/.447 with 13 homers and 20 steals over 440 plate appearances this season. Arozarena's fantasy value could take a bump if he gets moved to a better offense. Still, regardless of where the veteran is traded to, he should continue to be a multi-category contributor for fantasy managers.
Source: Seattle Times
Source: Seattle Times