Daniel Palencia to Throw Live Bullpen on Saturday
Daniel Palencia (elbow) is set to throw a live bullpen session on Saturday after completing multiple bullpen sessions over the past week. Manager Craig Counsell noted that if the 26-year-old reliever feels good coming out of the live session, he could be in line to begin a minor league rehab assignment shortly afterward. If everything goes according to plan and he avoids any setbacks, there is a chance he could return to the Cubs by the middle of August, giving the team its top reliever back to close out games for the final six weeks of the season. Palencia has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career, but when healthy, he has been highly effective, recording 25 saves over the past two seasons.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com