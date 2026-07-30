Tigers to Promote Top Prospect Max Clark to Major Leagues
Max Clark to the major leagues. Clark is currently viewed as MLB.com's No. 13 overall prospect and the top-ranked prospect in the Detroit system. Clark has spent his entire 2026 campaign at Triple-A Toledo but has recently begun to take major strides at the plate. Over his last 33 contests (since June 12), the budding superstar has posted a .323/.426/.538 slash line with a dominant .964 OPS. During this noted stretch, Clark has hit seven doubles, seven home runs, and swiped nine bags. Prior to this, Clark carried a much lower .248/.355/.374 line over the first 57 games of the Triple-A season. Given his above-average eye, increasing power, and high-end speed, Clark carries must-add value in all standard leagues ahead of his MLB debut.
Source: Emily Waldon
Source: Emily Waldon