Dodgers Expect Tyler Glasnow to Start a Rehab Assignment Soon
Tyler Glasnow (back) will start a minor-league rehab assignment after throwing a live batting practice session on Wednesday, according to Jack Harris of The California Post. Fantasy managers have been itching to get Glasnow back, but they'll have to wait a bit longer, as he's expected to need at least a couple of rehab starts before rejoining L.A.'s starting rotation, potentially around mid-August. The hard-throwing right-hander is currently on the 60-day injured list and has been out since early June due to lower-back spasms. Although the 32-year-old is running out of time to help fantasy rosters, he should remain stashed in an IL spot in all leagues until he's ready to return. Before his back injury, Glasnow had gone 3-0 with a sharp 2.72 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, and 49 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched across his seven starts. Barring a setback, he should be back with the Dodgers before four-time MVP and two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani (biceps, knee) rejoins the rotation.
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris