Travis Bazzana a High-Floor Contributor to Target on the Waiver Wire
Travis Bazzana has hit .241/.339/.399 with nine home runs, 33 RBI, 35 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases. The 23-year-old has not gotten too much power in his first taste of big-league action this year, as he's logged a 4.1% barrel rate and a 35.0% hard-hit rate. However, Bazzana has shown an impressive plate approach for a young player, logging a 12% walk rate while posting a manageable 21.6% strikeout rate. Bazzana's ability to get on base keeps his place at the top of the Guardians' everyday lineup stable, and he's on pace to rack up 20-plus stolen bases. Bazzana may not offer tremendous upside for fantasy managers, but he's proven himself to be a balanced contributor who should be a priority waiver wire target in deeper league formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller