Max Clark Knocking on MLB Door Amid Torrid Triple-A Stretch
Max Clark has enjoyed an impressive start at Triple-A and is now firmly on the stash radar in all standard leagues. Over his last 18 games at Toledo, the former third overall pick has been nothing short of dominant, carrying a .343/.470/.597 line with a 1.060 OPS. During this noted stretch, Clark has hit five doubles, added four home runs, and swiped four bags. Prior to this surge, Clark carried a much lower .261/.342/.388 line over the first 71 games of the Triple-A regular season. While it took time to adjust, Clark is beginning to not only showcase high-end contact skills, but also his raw power. With the Tigers trending towards being sellers at the trade deadline, Clark's MLB debut could come rather quickly in the coming weeks.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com