Ethan Salas Promoted to Triple-A as 2026 MLB Debut is in Reach
Ethan Salas is being promoted to Triple-A El Paso, according to Chase Ford of MiLB Central. Salas is viewed as the No. 1 prospect in the San Diego system and will now sit just one step away from the major leagues. The young backup endured some growing pains during the 2024 season and appeared in only 10 games last summer, but he has rebounded quite nicely in 2026. In 2024, Salas spent 111 games with High-A, where he held a .206/.288/.311 line with a low. 599 OPS. However, this season at Double-A, Salas has carried a sharp .286/.361/.417 slash line with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 14 stolen bases. While a late-season MLB debut is unlikely, his promotion has kept the door open. The 20-year-old remains one of the top catching prospects in the entire sport and is the long-term answer behind the dish for the Padres.
Source: Chase Ford
Source: Chase Ford