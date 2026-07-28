Ladd McConkey is a Full-Go for Training Camp
Ladd McConkey (hamstring) told ESPN's Kris Rhim he is a "full-go" for training camp, which begins on Wednesday. McConkey was considered questionable for the start of training camp due to a strained hamstring he suffered during offseason workouts in the spring. The 24-year-old is coming off a disappointing sophomore season, but he is a trendy breakout candidate among fantasy analysts due to his talent being utilized by new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. McConkey also went on to say, "I feel like this is probably the most talented roster I've been on since I've been here. Now we just gotta go do it." With McConkey at full health, the Chargers are looking to finally deliver on sky-high expectations within the organization in 2026.
Source: Kris Rhim
Source: Kris Rhim