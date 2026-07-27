George Pickens Officially Arrives for Cowboys Training Camp
George Pickens officially arrived in Oxnard, California, on Monday for the start of the team's training camp, according to NFL.com. Pickens signed his franchise tag for the 2026 season and will make $27.3 million this year. Despite a career year in 2025 in his first year in Dallas, the Cowboys want to see the 25-year-old run it back in his second year with the team. The former second-rounder in 2022 by the Pittsburgh Steelers out of the University of Georgia caught 93 of his 137 targets last year for a career-high 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns in 17 games (15 starts). Pickens was the Cowboys' leading receiver, getting a boost from CeeDee Lamb missing three games due to injury. He will have plenty of motivation for another big year as he heads into free agency next March, and the Cowboys' pass-happy offense could support both Pickens and Lamb once again. Lamb is probably the safer high-upside WR1 pick in fantasy, but after Pickens' big 2025, he is also going to be taken as a WR1 in the early rounds of fantasy drafts this fall.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com