Jaguars Host Zay Jones for a Visit on Monday
Zay Jones (Achilles) for a visit on Monday, according to Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union. Jones, a former second-round selection by the Buffalo Bills in the 2017 draft from East Carolina, spent his ninth year in the NFL in 2025 with the Arizona Cardinals and had only 12 receptions on 18 targets for 183 yards and zero touchdowns in eight games played before he suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon in Week 10. If the 31-year-old veteran were to land in Jacksonville, he'd be hard-pressed to see the field much in what is already a pretty crowded receiver room with the likes of Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, and Travis Hunter. Jones had a career-high 823 receiving yards and 82 receptions on 121 targets in 2022 with the Jaguars, so it would be a reunion with quarterback Trevor Lawrence. His career high of seven touchdowns came all the way back in his second year in the league with the Bills in 2018 in 16 games played. Jones will remain off the fantasy football radar in the vast majority of leagues, even if he signs with the Jaguars during training camp.
Source: The Florida Times-Union - Ryan O'Halloran
Source: The Florida Times-Union - Ryan O'Halloran