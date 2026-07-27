Luther Burden III Receiving Praise From his Quarterback
Caleb Williams praised second-year wide receiver Luther Burden III on the Up & Adams Show on Monday, saying that "he makes the first guy miss every time." Williams also said that Burden "catches everything" and is a "friendly receiver." The 22-year-old former second-rounder (39th overall) last year out of the University of Missouri started slow in his rookie campaign but became more involved in head coach Ben Johnson's offense down the stretch, ultimately finishing with 47 receptions on 60 targets for 652 yards and two touchdowns in 15 regular-season games (five starts). Burden is one of the most popular Year 2 breakout receivers in fantasy football going into the 2026 season, especially since DJ Moore was traded to the Buffalo Bills in the offseason. Johnson has also been praising Burden for his offseason work, saying that he's "buying Burden stock right now" and that he's been "really happy with him." Burden will cost a pretty penny in fantasy drafts because of all the second-year hype, but he might be worth every penny in an ascending Bears offense. RotoBaller has Burden ranked as the No. 21 overall fantasy WR for 2026.
Source: Up & Adams
Source: Up & Adams