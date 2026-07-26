Christian Kirk Exits Training Camp Practice on Sunday with Undisclosed Injury
Christian Kirk (undisclosed) exited the team's training camp practice on Sunday due to an undisclosed injury, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Kirk is entering his first year in San Francisco after recording 28 catches for 239 yards and one touchdown on 52 targets across 13 games with the Houston Texans in 2025. Entering training camp, Kirk is likely atop the 49ers' depth chart at slot receiver. However, injuries have been a major problem for the 29-year-old in recent years, as he's missed 18 games over the last three seasons. While the extent of Kirk's current ailment is unclear, it's not a great sign that he's already battling health injuries this early in the summer. If Kirk is unable to establish himself as a key piece in San Francisco, it could open up more opportunities early on for rookie wideout De'Zhaun Stribling.
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows