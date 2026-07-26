De'Zhaun Stribling Better Suited for Dynasty Rebuilders
De'Zhaun Stribling is easier to carry on a rebuilding dynasty roster than one trying to win immediately. The 49ers selected him 33rd overall after he caught 55 passes for 811 yards and six touchdowns during his final season at Ole Miss. He also brings an appealing physical profile at 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds with 4.36 speed. Finding the ball as a rookie may be the problem. Mike Evans has one receiver spot secured, while Stribling is competing with Ricky Pearsall, Christian Kirk, Demarcus Robinson, Jordan Watkins, and Jacob Cowing for the other meaningful snaps. George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey will take their share of the passing game as well. Stribling flashed during the offseason program, and his blocking gives him another way to get on the field, but the weekly volume could be uneven. RotoBaller ranks him WR58 in dynasty. Contenders looking for dependable production may not have room to wait. Rebuilders can be more patient with the second-round pick while his role develops.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller