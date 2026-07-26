Noah Gray Has Limited Dynasty Appeal
Noah Gray remains more valuable to his real-life team than to most dynasty managers. He played 545 offensive snaps last season, nearly half of Kansas City's total, but turned 37 targets into only 21 catches for 178 yards without a touchdown. That came one year after he posted career highs with 40 receptions, 437 yards, and five scores. The drop was not about getting pushed off the field. Gray simply did not see enough useful targets to repeat the fantasy production. Kansas City still lists him among its primary tight ends entering camp, but Travis Kelce remains the clear focus after catching 76 passes for 851 yards and five touchdowns in 2025. Jared Wiley is also entering his third season after playing only 28 offensive snaps last year. Gray can stay on deep contending rosters, particularly in tight end-premium leagues or as insurance for Kelce managers. Rebuilders have little reason to wait on a 27-year-old whose best season still produced modest volume. He is a hold in very deep formats, not a dynasty target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller