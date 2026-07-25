Dawson Knox Can Still Help Deep Dynasty Contenders
Dawson Knox still has a place on deep contending rosters, but there is not much mystery left in his dynasty value. He caught 36 passes for 417 yards and four touchdowns last season, his best receiving line since 2022, and Buffalo followed by extending his contract through 2028. The Bills use the position enough to keep Knox involved. Their tight ends combined for 1,210 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2025, and Knox played all 17 games. The problem is that Dalton Kincaid remains the better fantasy bet after posting 571 yards and five scores in only 12 games. Jackson Hawes also played 487 offensive snaps as a rookie and scored three times, giving Buffalo another reason to spread the work around. Knox can still catch a touchdown or step into a larger role when Kincaid is unavailable. That is useful insurance in tight end-premium leagues, especially for contenders already carrying Kincaid. Rebuilders do not need to wait on a 29-year-old secondary option, and Knox is unlikely to offer a comfortable weekly floor while the entire room is healthy.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller