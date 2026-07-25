Rams, Ty Simpson Agree to Terms on Rookie Contract
Ty Simpson, the 13th overall pick in April's NFL draft, agreed to terms on his rookie contract on Saturday, and he's signing a four-year, $25.4 million fully guaranteed deal with a fifth-year option, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Simpson will receive a $14.9 million signing bonus. The Rams surprised everyone when they selected the University of Alabama product in the first round, and he will be immediately competing for the backup role in L.A. behind MVP Matthew Stafford with Stetson Bennett. Given the draft capital the Rams used and the money they are dishing out, we'd expect Simpson to win the backup job going into his rookie season in the NFL. Ideally, the Rams hope to develop Simpson for the next two seasons before they hand him the starting role as the heir apparent to Stafford in head coach Sean McVay's offense. Fantasy managers in redraft leagues can ignore Simpson, while in dynasty/keeper leagues, he's a long-term upside stash.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport