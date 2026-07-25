Patriots Aiming to Make Christian Gonzalez the Highest-Paid Cornerback in the NFL

Jul 25, 2026, 11:02 AM ET
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft told reporters that the team has offered All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez a contract that would make him the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL and the highest-paid player in team history, according to Patriots beat reporter Doug Kyed. The $31 million average annual value of the four-year extension signed by Trent McDuffie following his offseason trade to the Rams currently slots him as the league's highest-paid corner, but reports earlier this week suggested that similar talks are being had in Seattle that could make three-time Pro Bowler Devon Witherspoon the NFL's top-paid defensive back. Of note, Gonzalez and Witherspoon share the same agent, intrinsically linking their two situations and setting up a domino scenario that could drag into training camp but which should ultimately benefit both players.--Patrick McGrathSource: Doug Kyed