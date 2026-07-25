Could Anthony Richardson Sr. Become a Training Camp Trade Target?
Daniel Jones working his way back from the Achilles injury that ended his 2025 season, 2023 third overall pick Anthony Richardson Sr. split starter's reps with second-year player Riley Leonard throughout OTAs and minicamp, and Indianapolis radio host Kevin Bowen believes their battle could carry into training camp, but he points out an interesting contract detail that could help to settle the competition. Richardson has a roster bonus of $4.24 million owed on the third day of training camp, and Bowen wonders if, once that bonus is paid, he might become a more attractive trade candidate, with any new suitor then on the hook for just over $1 million. Richardson reportedly requested a trade in February, with the team allowing him to seek out a new home, so the situation bears monitoring once Colts training camp kicks off in full on July 29.
Source: Kevin Bowen
Source: Kevin Bowen