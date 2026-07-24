Edwin Diaz Won't be Activated This Weekend
Edwin Diaz (elbow) will not be activated from the 60-day injured list for this weekend's series against his former team, the New York Mets, according to Jack Harris of The California Post. Diaz will make one more minor-league rehab outing on Sunday at Triple-A Oklahoma City before coming off the IL next week. It looks like the hard-throwing Puerto Rican will make his return against another one of his former teams, the Seattle Mariners, early next week at Dodger Stadium. Diaz has looked good in his five rehab innings, allowing just one run while striking out nine batters. The three-time All-Star could not have gotten off to a worse start earlier in 2026 to begin his Dodgers tenure, posting an ERA over 10.00 with four saves in just six innings before needing surgery to remove loose bodies in his right elbow. But now that Diaz is on the verge of a return, he should immediately be scooped up anywhere he's available as the Dodgers' primary closer.
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris