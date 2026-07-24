Walker Jenkins Working His Way Back From Injury
Walker Jenkins has returned to the lineup for Triple-A St. Paul and has now been back for about a month. Activated on June 23, Jenkins has a month full of production under his name with modest results. The Twins top overall prospect has two homers and six RBI to his name during the end of June and most of July. Jenkins, a left-handed hitting former first round pick is uber-talented but is finding his swing after suffering a Grade 2 AC joint sprain in hi left shoulder. As he works his way back, now might be a good time to add Jenkins in dynasty leagues especially but also in shallow redraft leagues. In 168 at bats for St. Paul this year, Jenkins has recorded four homers and 15 RBI while hitting .274. He still has the tools to be successful in a call up to Minnesota and the Twins still could act on the 21-year-old sometime during the second half. Right now getting back to full health is the main priority for Jenkins.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball