Franklin Arias Being Called Up to Triple-A
Franklin Arias to Triple-A Worcester, according to Tommy Cassell. The 20-year-old Venezuelan infielder is getting the call to the top level of the farm system after hitting an impressive .319/.407/.581 with a .987 OPS, 18 home runs, 51 RBI, 49 runs scored, and five stolen bases in 74 games across 327 plate appearances at Double-A Portland this year. Per MLB Pipeline, Arias is Boston's top prospect, and he's also considered the No. 7 overall prospect in all of baseball in 2026. At the shortstop position, Arias is the No. 4 overall prospect. The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder makes contact to all fields and has advanced hand-eye coordination for his age. Arias has a bright future, but fantasy managers in dynasty/keeper leagues already holding him would like to see him add weight/strength and put the ball in the air more often. He also has below-average speed, so he probably won't be a high-end power/speed option at the 6 at the next level. Arias has had a fine season in the minors and is now one stop away from the Show, but that might not come until 2027.
Source: Tommy Cassell
Source: Tommy Cassell