Jac Caglianone Remains Out on Thursday
Jac Caglianone (shoulder) remains out of the starting lineup for Thursday's contest on the road in Detroit against the division-rival Tigers, per MLB.com. Nick Loftin is starting in right field and will bat eighth against Tigers right-hander Troy Melton. Caglianone injured his shoulder attempting to make a diving catch in Tuesday's game and is now missing a second straight start. There hasn't been any news to suggest that Cags is dealing with a significant injury, though, so fantasy managers should continue to consider him day-to-day for now. Check back on Friday to see if he's available for the second game of the series on Friday in Motown. Caglianone got off to a slow start in 2026 in his first full season in the big leagues, homering five times in the first two months, but he clubbed nine long balls in June while hitting over .300, and he's currently batting .246 (16-for-65) with a .658 OPS, two homers, seven RBI, and seven runs so far in 16 games in July. He could be a difference-maker in the power department to close out the year for fantasy managers, and he's rostered in under 70% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com